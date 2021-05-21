Art-deco Athénée
Renowned throughout the world for its geranium dotted facade and heralded as Paris’ home of haute couture, Hôtel Plaza Athénée recently debuted 25 completely renovated Art-Deco suites on the hotel’s 7th floor. Designed by dynamic duo Bruno Moinard and Claire Bétaille of Agence Moinard Bétaille, the new suites are light-flooded and design details are reminiscent of the hotel’s legacy of being a mainstay for fashion icons. The guest suites are residential in feel, spacious and ready to welcome weary travelers to the city of love with a color palette of natural tones and pops of the Plaza’s signature red throughout. Moinard and Bétaille walked us through the design of the new rooms, their inspirations and how they captured the essence of Dorchester Collection:www.myinspiredesign.com