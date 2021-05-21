Dani’s Furniture Offers Modern and Affordable Furniture for Customers

“My desk is always littered with the next season’s lookbooks,” says Domino’s associate style editor Julia Stevens. “So by the time summer comes around, I’m well acquainted with the best of the best.” From a new take on classic string lights to powder-coated lounge chairs in unique hues, Stevens created a Domino-approved edit of summer must-haves to keep you cool (and chic!) this season. But keep in mind—just because sets are trending, doesn’t mean you’ll find any here. Instead, Stevens much prefers mixing and matching materials, colors, and vibes to create a look all her own. Read on for all the furniture and decor we’re loving for an outdoor space that feels like a 24/7 vacation.