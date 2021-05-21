Dani’s Furniture Offers Modern and Affordable Furniture for Customers

In 2011, Croatian architect and interior designer Viktor Udzenija founded his eponymous studio in Dubai, UAE, and in Summer of 2020 expanded to Europe. In his global portfolio of projects, Viktor takes an artisanal, bespoke approach to high-end residential, retail and commercial design. Having gained his architecture degree at the Technical University of Munich, and shaping his career early on at Foster+Partners in London, his approach is rooted in his understanding of space. Proportion, functionality and sustainability guide all Viktor’s projects, whether in architecture or interior design. An understanding of matter follows, which is then supplemented by his devotion to craft and highly specialized artisans. These elements, combined with contemporary artwork and collectible design pieces, forge high-level, future-focussed, sustainable projects.