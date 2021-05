Florence school officials are considering asking voters to approve a bond issue to help build a Johnson Ranch-area high school. If they do, it will be the second time in a year they’ve asked voters to approve bonds. Building this school is necessary to stop the exodus of students to a new Queen Creek high school, anticipated to open in the fall of 2007, Dr. Richard Sagar, superintendent, told the school board last week. If Johnson Ranch students leave the Florence district for the closer high school, Florence will not be able to afford the same variety and quality of programs for students who are left at Florence High School, Sagar said.