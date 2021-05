Making her first-ever solo album was a "saving grace" for Heart's Nancy Wilson during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Being able to be creative in the most horrific year we've been in... was like a godsend," Wilson tells Billboard. "I've never really had my own space away from the main house, where I could make all the racket my heart desires -- to sing at the top of my lungs if I wanted to, play whatever, however loud I wanted and just have the creative freedom to experiment. I mean, I like cooking. I like doing stuff around the house. But this (album) really saved my life, on so many levels."