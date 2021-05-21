Obituary update: Norma Jean Vandorn. Norma Jean Vandorn, 87, died May 18, 2021, at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 23 at Padden Funeral Chapel, Frankfort, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. May 24 at Salem Lutheran Church near Axtell. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established to Habit for Humanity or Salem Lutheran Church altar fund.