The winner faces Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege in two nights on IMPACT Plus. They slug it out to begin but Rosemary gets bumped to the mat. They scream and knock each other down. Some unique characters here. Havok grounds Rosemary as Striker plugs Invicta FC on AXS TV. Rosemary looks great as she lands a missile dropkick and backs her into the corner. Rosemary sends Havok over with a T-Bone and hits a spear for a near fall. Havok reverses Rosemary into a tombstone to become number one contender. Deonna jumps Havok as Crazzy Steve and Taurus guide Rosemary out. Havok gains control but Deonna ditches. Rosemary catches her and sends her back in. Kimber and Susan walk the ramp but jet out at the sight of Decay. Havok tombstones Deonna and gains the upper hand, ahead of Under Siege.