Bold colors and clean aesthetics dominate in a growing fenestration market. When the settlement of Çatal Höyük in Turkey was established in 7,000 B.C., the concept of what we would call a window or door had yet to be imagined. This city of 10,000 people consisted of mud brick homes where the living space was accessed by ladder through a hole in the ceiling. Likewise, these residences for the most part did not have any windows. Instead, that single roof opening also served as the only source of natural light or ventilation—not too comfortable considering that they most likely burned animal dung as a fuel source in the family hearth.