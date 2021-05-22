newsbreak-logo
Spokane Indians pregame: Helcris Olivarez in search of first win of the season against Everett

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Indians (5-10) host the Everett AquaSox (10-5) in the fourth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Indians: LHP Helcris Olivarez (0-3, 6.23 ERA). It’s been a tough start for the No. 7 ranked prospect in the Rockies system. The 20-year-old has suffered losses in each of his three starts. He gave up a season-high four earned runs last time out.

