newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Valley, AZ

Bomb squad finds no bomb, just urine

By Jamie Verwys jverwys@gvnews.com
sahuaritasun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pima County Regional Bomb Squad was called to the Green Valley Village on Friday to look at a suspicious bottle off La Canada Drive just south of Esperanza Boulevard. After closer examination with equipment that can determine whether a substance is dangerous or explosive, the team determined there was no threat. It was a bottle filled with urine near the sidewalk.

www.sahuaritasun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Valley, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Green Valley, AZ
Government
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Green Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Urine#Caution Tape#County Sheriff#Flags#Men#Drive#Closer Examination#Esperanza Boulevard#Green#People#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX -- An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. 'œI did not kill anybody,' Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona StateMySanAntonio

Arizona sheriff's immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror

Like a third of Pima County adult residents, I’m fully vaccinated but out respect for others while vaccine supplies were limited to those of higher priority, I’ve been wearing a mask and observing other protocols. The Star daily dashboard of COVID impact in our state and county today reports goose...
Pima County, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

County repeals mask mandate, but still recommends mask use

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to 4-1 to repeal the mask mandate and continue recommending masks at the emergency meeting Friday afternoon. In order to stay in line with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on Thursday, announcing fully-vaccinated individuals can go unmasked in indoor and outdoor settings in most cases, the board passed Resolution_2021-35. The resolution repeals Resolution 2020-96, the mask requirement, while continuing to recommend mask use for unvaccinated individuals and in some cases those vaccinated.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not wearing masks. I reported this to a store manager. The manager at Fry’s said she would mention it at a staff meeting. The manager at Safeway said they don't enforce their mask requirement. This is absurd: people should wear masks in stores, and stores should require it. We haven't conquered the virus yet. "Opening back up” doesn't mean leaving our masks at home when we’re in indoor public spaces. Especially since it’s the law in Pima County that masks are required in those spaces. Pathetically, there are selfish people who believe they are privileged to flout the law and put others at risk. And stores who let them do so, putting their employees, shoppers, and the public in danger. Until those stores stop enabling those who egocentrically refuse to wear a mask, I'll shop elsewhere.
Vail, AZtucson.com

Road dust-up highlights clash between old, new in Vail

Folks in this part of Vail are accustomed to rough roads and detours. The residents on Leon Ranch Road have been finding creative new ways in and out of their rural neighborhood for years, as new subdivisions of tightly packed tract homes have closed in around them, transforming their community.
Pima County, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

Pima County lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated individuals in Pima County can go without masks, mostly. During an emergency meeting Friday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted, 4-1, to rescind the county’s mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals in most public spaces, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.
Pima County, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Pima County offers free swimming lessons for children

Pima County and Tucson Medical Center are offering 800 free swim lessons to children at three Pima County pools. Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave. Flowing Wells Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd. The lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques...
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Pima County drops mask requirement for vaccinated individuals

Pima County has eased its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Board of Supervisors revised the county’s current mask mandate at an emergency meeting Friday, declaring fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in most public places.
Phoenix, AZKenosha News.com

Pima County revokes face-mask policy to follow fed guidance

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mandatory face mask policy in most public settings on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after federal health officials issued similar guidance. The board voted 4-1 to change the mandate to a recommendation for...
Pima County, AZazpm.org

Overdose-related deaths set record in Pima County in 2020

The number of overdose-related deaths registered in Pima County set a new record in 2020, according to the chief medical examiner’s annual report. The report tracked 13,461 registered deaths overall, a 26% increase compared to the average for the previous three years. It identified 446 deaths from overdose-related causes, reflecting a 32% increase from the previous year. We discussed the findings with Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Greg Hess.
Pima County, AZKOLD-TV

FEMA vaccination site opens in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Pima County first announced it was asking FEMA for help in getting people vaccinated, it was touted as a move to get into those hard to reach, vaccine-resistant communities. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, FEMA opened a mobile, pop-up vaccination site in South...
Green Valley News and Sun

Help on the road

As I was approaching the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19, there was a little steam coming from under the hood of my Buick. By the time I reached the checkpoint it was really steaming. After the OK, I pulled off and opened the hood. Bad news, the radiator hose...
Pima County, AZazpm.org

Pima County drops mask mandate

Pima County's Board of Supervisors rescinded the county's mask requirement Friday. The board voted 4-1, with Supervisor Steve Christy dissenting, to repeal the mask mandate and replace it with a mask recommendation for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The move follows Thursday's recommendation by the Centers for...