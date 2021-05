WILLISTON, SC (WFXG) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with an investigation into a double-homicide in Williston, South Carolina. SLED tells FOX 54 the Williston Police Department asked them to assist with the shooting investigation. SLED says they are unable to reveal the location of the incident at this time. Details are limited at this time, but SLED says there is no danger to the community.