newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Henry Cavill Is Set To Lead A Major Franchise Reboot

By Keegan McGuire
looper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Henry Cavill appeared in "Man of Steel" in 2013, he proved that he could take the weight of the world on his shoulders. Now, it looks like the "Superman" star is taking the lead in another major franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is currently in talks to...

www.looper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Christopher Lambert
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Film Star#Lionsgate#Highlander#Thr#The Hollywood Reporter#Director Chad Stahelski#Lead#Feature#Man Of Steel#Moving Forward#Enola Holmes#Development#Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Rebooted Superman Will Still Be Kal-El Of Krypton

Yesterday – on Henry Cavill’s birthday, no less – a load of new details about the incoming Superman reboot that Warner Bros. is working on came our way. J.J. Abrams is producing the movie, based on a script from Marvel Comics scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates, and it will star a black Man of Steel.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Needs To Move Quick If They Want To Keep Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill hasn’t suited up as Superman for almost four years since filming his final mustachioed scenes as part of Justice League‘s extensive reshoots in the summer of 2017, and Warner Bros. are now in the process of rebooting the Big Blue Boy Scout with J.J. Abrams producing and Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the script, but the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian has never strayed far from the headlines in the interim.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill Being Blamed for DCEU Career Getting Derailed

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Man of Steel star Henry Cavill made headlines last week when Warner Bros. officially announced their plans for a Superman reboot which isn't going to feature Cavill as the mighty Kryptonian. Naturally, fans sided with Cavill and a lot of them believe the British actor is being mishandled and treated poorly by WB executives. However, in a stunning new development, it is being reported that Cavill may actually be responsible for his own career's decline.
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Made A Lot Of Enemies By Not Doing Shazam! Cameo

The story of Henry Cavill’s cameo in Shazam!, or more accurately lack thereof, has been the subject of much chatter over the years. Director David F. Sandberg clearly doesn’t hold any grudges over having to end his movie shooting a stunt double from the neck down, and even trolled fans wondering why the DCEU’s canonical Superman never made his presence felt on set.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson And AT&T Reportedly Still See Value In The SnyderVerse

The most recent updates surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse have come directly from Zack Snyder himself, with the filmmaker following up the revelation that Warner Bros. don’t want to work with him anymore by reiterating once more that the studio has no interest in continuing on from where HBO Max’s Justice League left off. Does that mean the speculation is over? Don’t be ridiculous.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

WB Wants Black Actor & Director For Next "Superman"

It's looking like a Black Superman is one step closer to manifesting as a reality. Though history has seen the iconic superhero portrayed by Christopher Reeves, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill in his many cinematic appearances, it would appear that Warner Bros is looking to shake things up for their next go-around with the Man Of Steel.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Henry Cavill Returning For 'Enola Holmes' Sequel With Millie Bobby Brown

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown are returning in a sequel to the film Enola Holmes which is being developed and produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix after Netflix acquired the worldwide rights, ex-China, to the first film from Legendary last year. “I can’t wait to collaborate again with...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Fans Furious After Superman Reboot News Drops On Henry Cavill’s Birthday

Today was Henry Cavill’s birthday, and DC fans were sharing the love for the 38-year-old star on social media. Unfortunately, though, just as everyone was celebrating the Man of Steel actor and his portrayal of Clark Kent, some major news dropped about Warner Bros.’ plans for a Superman reboot. J.J. Abrams is producing a new movie set to star a black Kal-El, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a lot of fresh info this Wednesday on how the project is shaping up.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Henry Cavill

Zack Snyder returns with a four-hour version of the comic-book film he left during post-production in 2017. Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock Holmes' sister in 'Enola Holmes,' the Netflix adaptation of a YA mystery-adventure by Nancy Springer. General News. Sep 7, 2020 12:00 am. By.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Henry Cavill Slams Critics as He Announces He Is "Very Happy in Love"

Henry Cavill is taking a stand against social media users who are spreading negativity about the people he cares about. The Justice League star shared an Instagram photo of himself with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, along with a lengthy caption condemning the haters. "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed," the actor began. "There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Reportedly Looking To Cast Henry Cavill In The MCU

With an ever-growing catalog of characters to feature in their expanding universe, Marvel Studios always seems to be on the lookout for new actors to cast in their blockbuster franchise. And now, new reports suggest that Marvel has one very popular actor in their sights…. Henry Cavill is one of...
Celebritiesabc17news.com

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is “very happy in love, and in life” and would be “enormously grateful” if you would be happy for him. The “Man of Steel” star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Continue Making The Witcher For A Very Long Time

After a torturous production that spanned well over a year from start to finish, Season 2 of The Witcher is currently deep in post-production and gearing up to hit Netflix before the end of the year. The first run of episodes dropped on December 20th, 2019 so it would be safe to assume that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will be back on our screens around the same time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Interested In Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

Henry Cavill still hasn’t shone a light on the relentless churn of Superman speculation that’s been at the forefront of the DC Films conversation ever since it was first announced J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting the Son of Krypton without his involvement, but the actor did at least settle on his next move after he was confirmed to be returning for Netflix’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2.
CelebritiesPage Six

Henry Cavill tells fans their ‘passion’ about his love life is ‘misplaced’

Actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram Saturday to ask passionate fans to butt out of his love life. The 38-year-old star of “The Witcher” posted a cozy photo with his television executive girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 31, flanked by a 257-word caption that asks followers to tone down “animosity” that’s been “increasingly prevalent” on his feed.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Henry Cavill Addresses Comments About His Love Life

God, I can’t even begin to imagine what it would be like for the entire world to be hanging on everything that you do or say. I can’t even imagine what it would be like and nor do I envy the people in that situation. Henry Cavill took to the...