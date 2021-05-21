SRRHS Male Athlete of the Year: Jaiah Grondin

Tuesday's first-round match in the Division II state championship beach volleyball pairs tournament for Flagstaff and Coconino will be a bit more gritty. The crosstown rivals will face off in the opening round, meeting each other for a second time this spring with the stakes even higher. Both pairings, which were each No. 1s for their teams for the 2021 season, hope to control their side of the court, expect everyone to leave it all on the sand and know having mental toughness will be important for this particular postseason contest.