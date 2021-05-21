newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedona, AZ

SRRHS Male Athlete of the Year: Jaiah Grondin

By Michael Dixon
Sedona Red Rock News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen thinking of sports at Sedona Red Rock High School during the 2020-21 school year, it would be hard to not think of Jaiah Grondin. Grondin made the most of his senior year athletically at SRRHS, playing four sports. He doubled up in the fall, playing both soccer and swimming for the Scorpions. In the winter, Grondin started for Sedona’s boys basketball team. In the spring, Grondin played on the baseball team, primarily playing shortstop but also pitching.

www.redrocknews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Swimming#Marines#All Region First Team#The U S Marine Corps#Scorpions#Sedona Red Rock News#Baseball Season#Shortstop#School Year#Senior Year#Bootcamp#Uncomfortable Situations#Fall#San Diego#Camp Pendleton#Brothers#Spring#Sectionals#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

SRRHS’ Female Athlete of the Year Stephanie Medel excels at basketball and volleyball

During the winter sports season, Sedona High School’s girls basketball had an undefeated regular season and was an overtime buzzer-beater away from winning a state championship. That came on the heels of the school’s volleyball team making its second straight run to the state tournament, losing in the first round. Stephanie Medel was an integral part of both teams.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff crosstown rivals to clash at beach volleyball pairings tournament

Tuesday's first-round match in the Division II state championship beach volleyball pairs tournament for Flagstaff and Coconino will be a bit more gritty. The crosstown rivals will face off in the opening round, meeting each other for a second time this spring with the stakes even higher. Both pairings, which were each No. 1s for their teams for the 2021 season, hope to control their side of the court, expect everyone to leave it all on the sand and know having mental toughness will be important for this particular postseason contest.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Arizona StateFOX Sports

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards is always teaching

In Year 4 at Arizona State, Herm Edwards has the Pac-12 right where he wants it. For him, football has changed. You still have to run the ball, and you still have to play defense. But your offense can no longer afford to play 10 on 11; the quarterback has to be able to get himself out of trouble.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed Volunteers everything they could handle and at one point held a 3-2 lead with two matches remaining. Tennessee ultimately prevailed by...
Arizona Stateutdailybeacon.com

Vols rally to defeat Arizona, advance to quarterfinal round of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee tennis team is headed to the quarterfinals, after rallying to defeat Arizona 4-3 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. After a 12 day break since their second round match, the No. 3 seed Vols opened the day by taking the doubles point in dominating fashion. On court one, the Australian duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper made quick work of Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant, 6-2.
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

A look at Arizona softball’s Tucson Regional opponents

No. 11 seed Arizona softball will begin their road to the Women’s College World Series on Friday when they will welcome Ole Miss, Villanova and UMBC for the Tucson Regional. Ole Miss and Villanova will kick things off at 3 p.m. MST and Arizona and UMBC will follow at 5:30 p.m. MST. The winners of Friday’s games will meet on Saturday in Game 3 of the Tucson Regional at 2 p.m. while Friday’s non-advancing teams will play in Game 4 at 4:30 p.m. MST.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Baseball season ends with first round playoff loss

Seeded at No. 14, Sedona Red Rock High School’s baseball team defeated No. 20 Kingman Academy 14-4, in the 2A State Play-In Game on Monday, May 3. When the rest of the games were completed the following day, the Scorpions’ victory over the Tigers was the only upset in an otherwise chalk group of play-in games. That meant SRRHS would have to face No. 1 Scottsdale Christian in the first round game on Saturday, May 8.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Olympic athletes, hopefuls altitude training in Sedona

Athletes on the Sedona Red Rock High School track and field team have spent much of the 2021 season trying to qualify for the state meet. During some of their practices, the Scorpions have shared the track with athletes looking to get to and succeed on the biggest stage of them all — the Tokyo Olympics.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Sedona tennis falls to Veritas Prep in state quarterfinals

Sedona Red Rock High School’s girls tennis team knew that its state quarterfinal match against Veritas Prep on Tuesday, May 4 would be the final home match of the season. The question for the Scorpions was, would they advance to the semifinals, played in Glendale, or would the season end? Unfortunately for the Sedona team, it was the latter.
Coconino County, AZArizona Daily Sun

Coconino football looking ahead to 2021 season in spring practice

The returning seniors for Coconino football have not seen much disappointment in their careers. A winning history, paired with significant enthusiasm, gives the Panthers hope they will be able to produce another winning season despite graduating several of their impactful senior leaders. Finishing the first week of spring practice on...
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Scorpions softball season ends in play-in game loss

When Sedona Red Rock High School’s softball team defeated North Pointe Prep in a dramatic, extra-inning game in the season finale, it ensured that the Scorpions would be at home for their state play-in game against Arizona Lutheran on Tuesday, May 4. The home field advantage, though, was not enough.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Scorpions prevail in thrilling regular season finale

The stakes were high for Sedona Red Rock High School’s softball team heading into the regular season finale against North Pointe Prep on Friday, April 30. The Scorpions had a spot in a state play-in game locked up but if that game was going to be played in Sedona, they needed a win. And while it wasn’t easy, that’s exactly what they got, prevailing 14-13 in extra innings.