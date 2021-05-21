SRRHS Male Athlete of the Year: Jaiah Grondin
When thinking of sports at Sedona Red Rock High School during the 2020-21 school year, it would be hard to not think of Jaiah Grondin. Grondin made the most of his senior year athletically at SRRHS, playing four sports. He doubled up in the fall, playing both soccer and swimming for the Scorpions. In the winter, Grondin started for Sedona’s boys basketball team. In the spring, Grondin played on the baseball team, primarily playing shortstop but also pitching.www.redrocknews.com