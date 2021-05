KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore – The 173rd Mission Support Group wrapped up their week-long Task Qualification Training at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. May 2, 2021. Task Qualification Training is a shop-level training program and its purpose is to ensure that each unit has the ability to perform their duties in a contested environment. The TQT took approximately a month to plan, prepare and organize all facets of the training, then another week to perform the tasks of the specified training, as well as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive training.