An NHRA national event brings together racers and vehicles of all vintage from across the country to create some dream matchups. Perhaps one of the most pleasing for Chevrolet fans during the 11th edition of the NGK NTK Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway was the pairing of Tim Barrett and Daren Poole-Adams in the first round of Stock Eliminator. Barrett, who hails from Fort Ann, New York, lined up in the left lane in his orange 1969 Camaro Z/28 to battle Shelby, North Carolina’s Poole-Adams in his 2019 COPO Camaro.