newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Can marijuana ease the pains of growing old?

firesideguard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The jury is out and still deliberating,’ says AMAC’s CEO. “More and more states are legalizing the use of cannabis [marijuana] and more and more seniors are using it to deal with the aches and pains of aging. Some have the consent of their physicians while others are tempted simply because ‘they hear it works.’ But, according to medical professionals, it’s use comes with risks,” warns Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

www.firesideguard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Medical Cannabis#Cannabis Products#Anxiety#Cancer Pain#Amac#Medical News Today#The Mind Institute#Marijuana Based Products#Legalized Marijuana Shops#Peripheral Nerve Pain#Physicians#Tobacco#Medical Professionals#Gum Disease#Cbd#Distributors#Merchants#Testicular Cancer#Memory Loss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
PharmaceuticalsFingerLakes1

Which method of consuming marijuana is the best?

Are you new to marijuana and are wondering which is the best method is to consume it? Are you looking to try something different to consume your marijuana but have no idea where to even start?. There are a handful of ways to consume marijuana, but which is the best....
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Does Cannabis Keep You Young?

Old people look old because their skin stops producing collagen — or, possibly, because they are full of spiteful regret for a life poorly lived, an existence misspent in the pursuit of frivolous things. Younger people look old because their skin was ravaged by something. It’s the sun, mostly, but also stress, overeating, boozing, or — cue the New Age health solutions music!— an onslaught of rampaging free radicals. If you want good skin that looks young(ish), the best technique is to stay out of the sun. That isn’t good enough, and so we have a beauty and cosmetic industry that promises to either delay one of the above inevitable outcomes, or to fool other peoples’ eyes into thinking it hasn’t already happened. There is some science at work here. Most skincare products marketed as “anti-aging” are generally just delivery mechanisms for antioxidants. Antioxidants are anything that inhibits oxidation. Common antioxidants in living organisms include vitamin C or A, which your body should have enough of already if you maintain a healthy diet. But an Australian company working on a “CBD-rich anti-aging cream” believe it’s found evidence that super-cannabinoid CBD is an antioxidant — and that thus, CBD is the secret ingredient in cosmetic and healthcare products that will keep you (looking) young in defiance of your years and bad lifestyle choices. But is it legit? This is CBD we’re talking about, so the honest answers are “I don’t know” and “maybe,” with an additional “other stuff that is already well known and widely available may work just as well, if not better.” But since neither skepticism nor caution can compete for pageviews with a potential fountain of youth, here are the details. Business Insider’s Australia edition was first to the news that a three-year research project by the University of Technology Sydney…
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

Microdosing: The Secret To A New Cannabis Experience

The term microdosing has appeared with increasing frequency on social media, in urban nightlife venues, and throughout general wellness and mental health circles. Medically speaking, it means to consume a small amount of a substance, then gradually increase the dose in order to achieve a desired effect, such as pain relief. As more states legalize cannabis and peoples’ curiosity and approval grow, a market for THC microdosing essentials has emerged. We’ve researched the science—emerging healthcare industry developments and vital dosage information—to guide you through the process.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WFAE

Why New Guidelines For Opioid Treatment Are A 'Big Deal'

More medical practitioners are being allowed to prescribe buprenorphine under new guidelines from the Biden administration. The change means that the drug shown to reduce opioid relapses and overdose deaths can be more widely prescribed. It comes after a year of overdose deaths spiking across the United States. Early estimates...
PharmaceuticalsBattalion Texas AM

What Conditions Does CBD Help With?

The Cannabidiol Cure: CBD Products Offer Incredible Health Benefits. With its wide variety of proven health benefits, limited side effects, and no chance of addiction, it’s simply unfortunate that CBD has been given such a bad rap. Although cannabidiol (CBD for short) is derived from the same cannabis plant as marijuana, it has none of the psychoactive properties of its cannabis cousin. Instead, CBD contains chemical compounds that even the most respected bodies of physicians — including Harvard Medical School and the World Health Organization — have touted for natural, near-miraculous relief from many afflictions.
Public HealthWashington Times

Opioids for COVID-19 'long haulers' raise addiction concerns

Health experts are raising concerns over physicians prescribing opioids to COVID-19 “long haulers,” saying it could lead to an increased risk of addiction among those who experience coronavirus symptoms long after having been infected. Doctors wrote nine more prescriptions for opioids for every 1,000 long COVID patients who were treated...
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

How CBD Blocks The Paranoia And Anxiety From Marijuana’s THC

A recent Canadian study demonstrates how CBD blocks the negative side effects caused by marijuana’s THC. A common refrain from those who abstain from marijuana consumption is that smoking weed gets them paranoid. The green stuff turns their brain red, blasting their synapses with anxiety and panic. Neil Young has some pretty good advice if this happens to you. “Try black pepper balls if you get paranoid. Just chew two or three pieces,” Young told Howard Stern back in 2014. “I just found this out myself.”
Sciencetribuneledgernews.com

Former UA marijuana researcher approved by DEA to grow marijuana for testing

May 20—In a reversal of nearly five decades of policy, and almost five years after a former University of Arizona professor's initial application, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency granted preliminary approval for the cultivation of marijuana for clinical research. The DEA announced last Friday that it had approved the applications...
PharmaceuticalsFuturity

Can cannabis ease chronic itch?

Medical marijuana (cannabis) may offer a promising option for patients with chronic itch, according to a new case study. Chronic itch—known clinically as chronic pruritus—is characterized as an unrelenting and sometimes even debilitating sensation to itch, and often lowers the quality of life for those who have it. Treating the...
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

5 Surprising Facts About THC, Alcohol and Other Drugs

Five things you probably didn’t know about alcohol, THC and other drugs:. 1. Vaping THC can be more damaging to your lungs than smoking cigarettes. A recent study in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that vaping THC in the forms of wax, oil, hash oil or cannabis plant material (also known as flower) was more damaging to the lungs than smoking cigarettes, vaping nicotine or smoking marijuana in more traditional ways (such as joints, blunts, bongs or pipes).
Pharmaceuticalsthekatynews.com

Can CBD Oil Help With Labour Pain?

INTRODUCTION CBD, short form for Cannabidiol, is a chemical present in the Cannabis sativa plant, also known as Marijuana or hemp. According to a report from the World Health Organization, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential…. To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.” The usage of cannabis in some countries is witnessing a tremendous increase for medicinal and […]
PharmaceuticalsFingerLakes1

Myths about marijuana

Are you worried about using marijuana because of all of the different things you have heard about? Do you think that the legalisation of marijuana will be a bad thing because all you seem to hear are negative things about the whole sector?. The recreational use of marijuana started its...
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

No, You Probably Shouldn’t Try Eating A 1000mg Marijuana Edible

Marijuana, while mild in comparison to other drugs, still packs enough of a punch in some cases to bring on a wealth of misery. Marijuana is legal in a lot of places. Rest assured, that means there’s a stoner bro sitting around in a frat house somewhere staring down at a 1000mg cannabis edible while his college buddies double dare him to eat that sucker all at once. And in the spirit of the party culture, he’s probably going to do it, too. Little does he know, it’ll be worse than the worst mistake he’s ever made.
PharmaceuticalsLynchburg News and Advance

Schmookler: Legal pot proves prohibition is a losing approach

So Virginia has voted to allow marijuana (a.k.a. cannabis) to join the list of mind-altering drugs that are legal for adults to use. This decision recognizes a truth America learned the hard way nearly a century ago: that Prohibition is a losing approach to a drug that people want, like alcohol in the 1920s, and marijuana more recently. Prohibition enriches criminal organizations, ruins lives, and doesn’t work well besides.
HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Who Is Using Herbal Kratom?

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Herbal kratom is used by less than 1% of the U.S. population, but the rate is much higher among those who misuse opioid painkillers, a new study finds. Kratom is used to manage pain and opioid withdrawal. However, it carries the risk of...
PharmaceuticalsArkansas Online

Rules loosened on opioid-therapy drug

The Biden administration is easing decades-old requirements that made it difficult for doctors to treat opioid addiction using medication. New guidelines announced Tuesday mean doctors and other health workers no longer will need extra hours of training to prescribe buprenorphine, a gold standard medicine that helps with cravings. And they no longer have to refer patients to counseling services.
Medical Sciencepatienttalk.org

Peptide could allow medical marijuana to relieve pain without side effects

Many people live with chronic pain, and in some cases, cannabis can provide relief. But the drug also can significantly impact memory and other cognitive functions. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Journal of Medicinal Chemistry have developed a peptide that, in mice, allowed Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main component of Cannabis sativa, to fight pain without the side effects.