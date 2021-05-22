The Ape Cave Has Reopened: Take a Trip to St. Helens for Some Bigfoot Lore and Hidden Gems

On May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted in a deadly explosion, collapsing one side of the mountain and killing 57 people. Today in science: On May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens underwent a catastrophic and deadly eruption, triggering the largest landslide ever recorded. Earlier in the year, thousands of small earthquakes, venting steam, and a growing bulge protruding 450 feet (140 m) indicated that magma was rising in the volcano. Then, at 8:32 a.m. local time 41 years ago today, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the mountain, triggering the huge landslide and lateral blast that collapsed the volcano’s northern face. Hot pressurized magma erupted, and the ash plume reached a towering height of 80,000 feet (15 miles, 24 km), before blanketing the surrounding region. A Unites States Geological Survey (USGS) geologist described the destructive blast: