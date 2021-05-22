The Ape Cave Has Reopened: Take a Trip to St. Helens for Some Bigfoot Lore and Hidden Gems

I promise there is a mountain bike story burrowed in this molehill. There’s even something like a happy ending. In late autumn of 2016, my partner and I moved to Italy, with my daughter soon to follow after she and her mom shared some traveling time. In the months prior we had spent most evenings trying to decipher Italian immigration laws and documents, and submitting mountains of forms that would be assessed in Rome, hopefully allowing us to stay for a while. At some point, many months overdue, the permission was granted and we were good to go, which was lucky because my partner had already sold the house in northeast Portland, Oregon.