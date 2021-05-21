Hertz Global (HTZGQ) Stock Is Gradually Move Back To New Highs: Now What?

It’s always exciting to see a company make its public debut, especially when it’s a business that you think has real potential. The IPO process is a big part of what makes investing and financial markets so intriguing, as it allows growing businesses to raise capital and provides a way for people to potentially profit off of a company’s unique vision. However, investors need to understand that not all IPOs end up being winners. These types of stocks can be extremely volatile and tricky during their first few weeks of trading, which is why it's so important to dive deep into a company’s business model, earnings, and competitive advantages before adding shares.