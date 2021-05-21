Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Attempts To Recover: Should You Consider Now?
On Thursday, Chinese energy vehicle retail company Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) completed its initial public offering, and this morning the stock has already soared by 26%. In this situation, it might be a good idea for investors to look a bit more closely into Jiuzi Holdings and its business interests. The company operates retail locations under the brand name Jiuzi that are meant for new energy vehicles or NEVs. At this point in time, the retail stores are located in the third-fourth tier cities in the country.