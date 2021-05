In the after-hours trading session, at the last check, TYME stock had surged by 6.98% to $1.38. TYME stock closed the previous session at $1.29. The TYME stock volume traded 2.44 million shares. In the past year up to date, TYME shares have plunged by -24.12% however in the past week they moved by 10.26%. In the past three and six months, the stock has shed -46.03% and added 36.23%. Furthermore, Tyme Technologies is currently valued in the market at $203.78 million and has 130.17 million outstanding shares.