American Battery Metals (ABML) Stock Surges 30% In 2-Session: How To Play Next Week?

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), a company best known for its solar microinverters - components that convert the direct current produced by solar panels into the alternating current that can be used by the grid - has seen its stock rise by 12% over the last week (five trading days) to about $131 per share. The broader S&P 500 was up by 1.4% over the same period. The recent gains likely come as investors see value in the stock after the big sell 0ff following its Q1 results published in late April (see update below), and possibly due to the company launching a new $500 million share repurchase program. So is Enphase Energy stock poised to rise further or could it see a decline from current levels? Per our machine learning engine, which analyzes historical stock price data, Enphase stock has a 57% chance of a rise over the next one month (21 trading days) after rising 12% in the last five days. See our analysis Enphase Energy Stock Chances of Rise for more details.