American Battery Metals (ABML) Stock Surges 30% In 2-Session: How To Play Next Week?

By Anthony Gonzales
ownsnap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:ABML) stock has had a rollicking time over the past two trading sessions and currently, it is sitting on gains of 30%. The current rally in the stock is possibly linked to the announcement from the company about the submission of its application for uplisting to the NASDAQ Stock market. The announcement was made yesterday and since then the stock has been in focus among investors.

