With many hitters finally passing the 100-plate appearance threshold for 2021, we can begin to dig into expected statistics to see who is underperforming or overachieving. A good place to start is xwOBA, or expected weighted on-base average. For those unfamiliar with the term, BaseballSavant describes it thusly: "xwOBA is formulated using exit velocity, launch angle and, on certain types of batted balls, Sprint Speed." It's a bit complicated but let's just say it uses the whole kitchen sink full of Statcast goodies to determine how efficiently a player is performing and should be reaching base.