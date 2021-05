WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – In late 2020, The Virginia Beer Company donated proceeds from their release of Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout (part of the global initiative started by Weathered Souls Brewing Co.) to Media Mentors. Media Mentors is a Hampton Roads based non-profit organization whose mission is to provide youth in “The 757” (Hampton Roads area of Virginia) with tools, education, and platforms to create and own their narratives. But the relationship that began when the founder of Media Mentors was introduced to the founders of Virginia Beer Co. to discuss how to partner for the release of Black Is Beautiful has now grown into a year round partnership, with a new fundraiser focusing on art inspired by Black Is Beautiful.