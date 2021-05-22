newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees: Aaron Hicks surgery puts contract extension further into question

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNEDIN, FLORIDA - APRIL 12: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees waves to the crowd after a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on April 12, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) New York Yankees caught wind of the possibility that Aaron...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Ending Surgery#New Toronto#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#Season Ending Surgery#Td Ballpark#Extension#Dunedin#Done For The Year#Photo#Dunedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Nationals lineups Friday: Miguel Andujar at 1B, Gary Sanchez starts, Jameson Taillon on mound

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals on Friday, May 7, 2021. 5/7/21. Boone is in his fourth season at the helm for the Yankees (2018-21)...guided the Yankees to a 33-27 record and second place nish in the AL East in 2020...was named the 33rd manager in Yankees history on 12/4/17, signing a three-year contract through the 2020 season with a team option for 2021...is the 18th person to both play for, and manage, the Yankees...is one of nine active managers to have played for the franchise he currently manages, joining Kevin Cash (Tampa Bay), Alex Cora (Boston), Craig Counsell (Milwaukee), Terry Francona (Cleveland), A.J. Hinch (Detroit), Dave Martinez (Washington/Montreal), Dave Roberts (Los Angeles-NL) and David Ross (Chicago-NL). Has 12 career managerial ejections (one in 2021 on 4/26 at Baltimore, two in 2020, ve in 2019 and four in 2018).
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Aaron Hicks has torn tendon sheath in wrist, could have surgery

The Yankees have labored through a brutal three-day stretch of COVID-19 issues this week, and have now been dealt more bad news on the injury front. Aaron Hicks, after being kept out of the lineup on Thursday night due to wrist soreness, has a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, and surgery is a possibility.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Back in action Wednesday

Hicks (lower leg) is starting in center field and batting sixth Wednesday against the Rays. The 31-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's starting nine with a bruised right shin, but he'll rejoin the lineup after taking a day off to recover. Hicks is 10-for-27 with a 1.040 OPS over his past nine games.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees deserve criticism over delayed Aaron Hicks MRI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Yankees have had to claw back into the AL East race after an egregiously slow start caused by a power outage from one of the most hyped-up lineups in the game. The play of Aaron Hicks clearly had something to do with it, as he was completely neutralized in the early part of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: 3 potential replacements for Aaron Hicks after wrist injury

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 07: Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers gestures skyward as he crosses the plate after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of the MLB spring training baseball game at Surprise Stadium on March 07, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
MLBNewsday

Judge hits 2 more homers vs O's, sends Yankees to 5-4 win

BALTIMORE - (AP) -- Aaron Judge hit two more home runs against Baltimore, Gio Urshela had a go-ahead, pinch-hit shot and the New York Yankees overcame a spate of injuries to beat the Orioles 5-4 Friday night. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBMiddletown Press

Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. Another staff member...
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: Yankees dealing with Hicks, Stanton injuries

Now the New York Yankees are dealing with a couple of significant injuries, in addition to their coronavirus issues. Center fielder Aaron Hicks had an MRI that revealed a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton was scratched with left quad tightness less than an hour before the team's series opener at Baltimore. It’s an Anderson party in Milwaukee, where Braves right-hander Ian Anderson faces Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson. And White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón tries to extend his perfect start when he faces Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals.
MLBTimes Daily

Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees to be without Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Hicks on Saturday

Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Hicks are all out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, RotoWire reports. Stanton will miss his second consecutive game due to what the team is calling a sore quad. Manager Aaron Boone had stated Friday that it might be a few days before Stanton would return but that the injury wasn’t considered to be severe. Therefore, placement on the injury list isn’t expected to be needed.
MLBchatsports.com

Aaron Hicks to Undergo Wrist Surgery, May Miss Rest of Season

Well, this is a big blow to a banged-up New York Yankees outfield. Aaron Hicks was already on the injured list for over a week, but the hope was the center fielder could avoid surgery. https://twitter.com/BrendanKutyNJ/status/1395832113862266896. That’s obviously not the case, and he will be out long-term. The absence of...