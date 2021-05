The City of Virginia Beach is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic in a stronger budget position than anticipated. The steps taken to address the economic impacts of the pandemic over the last year, combined with the City's tradition of sound financial management practices and conservative fiscal policies, have been effective. While complete recovery will take time, the City Council adopted an FY 2021-22 budget that implements several new initiatives in their critical focus areas, including tax reductions, several stormwater initiatives to combat flooding, crime prevention technologies and other notable investments in the community. Key elements are highlighted below, and full details may be found at VBgov.com/budget.