Men’s Lacrosse – Game 13 vs.Vermont, NCAA Tournament. Season Records: No. 1 Maryland (12-0), Vermont (9-4) Quick Preview: The UVM Catamounts make their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, coming off of their America East Conference championship. UVM head coach Chris Feifs and offensive coordinator Jake Bernhardt – yes, of that Bernhardt family - know College Park well, as both graduated from Maryland. The top-ranked yet third-seeded Terps will have to contend with statistically one of the best face-off units in the nation, while the Catamounts will have to figure out a way to deal with Maryland’s athleticism on both ends of the field.