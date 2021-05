The Fond du Lac police chief says he support the first police reform bills that have past the Wisconsin Senate. Police Chief Bill Lamb says several of the measures are already policy in the Fond du Lac police department. The measures include a $600,000 grant program for police, require police to post use of force policies online, require the state Justice Department to gather more data on use of force incidents and produce an annual report and require police to share personnel files during the hiring process. The bills main sponsors say other bills are coming including a ban on choke holds, something Lamb says the Fond du Lac Police Department does not allow. Meanwhile a retirement ceremony was held Monday at the Police Department for Chief Lamb who is retiring effective Tuesday after ten years at the helm.