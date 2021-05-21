newsbreak-logo
Atlantic, VA

2021 Tropical Storm Names Have Been Announced

By Nancy Sheppard
wydaily.com
 4 days ago

NATIONWIDE — Last week, WYDaily brought to you the most popular baby names in Virginia for 2020. This week, we will discuss another set of names: those for the Atlantic 2021 tropical storm season. The names for this year's storms are:. Ana. Bill. Claudette. Danny. Elsa. Fred. Grace. Henri. Ida.

wydaily.com
Atlantic, VA
Atlantic Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Atlantic's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlantic: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Atlantic, VA
Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ATLANTIC, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Atlantic, VA
Atlantic Dispatch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Atlantic

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlantic: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight Chance Rain Showers;
Atlantic, VA

Wallops Launch Should Be Visible on East Coast Tonight

ATLANTIC, Va.- A mission to explore energy transport in space using a NASA suborbital sounding rocket is scheduled for Friday evening May 7 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Launch for the mission is scheduled for 7:58 p.m. EDT with a 40-minute launch window, Friday,...
Accomack County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Accomack A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES At 541 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parsonsburg to near Marion Station, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Ocean Pines around 605 PM EDT. Cape Isle Of Wight around 610 PM EDT. Ocean City around 615 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include West Ocean City, Public Landing and Ocean City Municipality. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Accomack County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Accomack by NWS

Atlantic, VA

Several fires reported on Eastern Shore Friday night and Saturday morning

High winds fanned several fires that were reported Friday night and Saturday morning. Firefighters had to contend with very windy conditions. On Friday night three structures were totally destroyed by a fire reported at approximately 9:05 pm on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic. Units from Atlantic, New Church, Greenbackville, Chincoteague , Bloxom, Oak Hall Rescue and Parksley responded. When firefighters arrived, they found a 2 story dwelling, a one story dwelling and a mobile home all fully involved. Onancock and Pocomoke City were called to cover for the fire companies that were fighting the fire. There were no reports of injury.
Accomack County, VA

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches, Inland Worcester, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.