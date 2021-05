The Chicago White Sox are 19-13 which is one of the best records in Major League Baseball. They have a lot of things going for them right now but there were some issues early on. Even to this day, they have some serious injuries to elite players which always makes things tough. They also have the best starting rotation in all of baseball which has really helped them win. They also have Jose Abreu who is as good of a leader as there is in the game both on and off the field.