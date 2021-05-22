newsbreak-logo
Cancel
Broncos promote Darren Mougey to player personnel director

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have promoted Darren Mougey to Matt Russell's former position as director of player personnel. Mougey, 36, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the pro and college scouting departments, working with general manager George Paton on all player personnel decisions. 'œDarren is an outstanding evaluator...

