Despite some concerns coming into the season, the bullpen has been one of the biggest strengths of the New York Yankees in the early part of the season and the most important backbone of the pitching staff not named Gerrit Cole. Leading the league in K-BB% (21.5%), WHIP (1.04), and fWAR (2.1) and in the top five in hard hit percentage (27.1%, tied-fourth), ERA (2.98, fifth), FIP (3.23, second), and xFIP (3.46, third), it would be impossible to describe the Yankees’ relievers as anything but elite in the first five weeks of the season.