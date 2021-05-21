newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Carlos Rodón

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Yankees prepare to open their homestand, the story that has dominated headlines around the league involves the team they are set to face first. When Tony La Russa was inexplicably hired to man the helm of a young, fun-loving, talented White Sox squad, everyone and their mom could have predicted a falling out in the clubhouse due to clashing personalities. It took six weeks, but boy did that wave of unrest come crashing down on the South Siders.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Carlos Rodón
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Twins#Breakout Phenom#Home Run#Man#South Siders#Face#Clashing Personalities#Headlines#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Chicago Cubs give them no help vs Cleveland

The Chicago White Sox are in a tight division right now. It is only May but separating yourself from the pack is always important no matter what time of year it is. As of right now, the Cleveland Indians are the team that the White Sox are in the direct battle with for the top of the division. Obviously, anything can happen but all signs are pointing to these two battling for a while. It makes sense when you realize that the Indians and White Sox are both elite pitching teams.
MLBCovers.com

Yankees vs Rays Picks and Predictions: New York Drops Bombs

The New York Yankees will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they meet the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night for the second contest of a three-game set at Tropicana Field. After Jordan Montgomery pitched a gem in the series opener, the Bronx Bombers will turn...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 39: Rays vs New York Yankees — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 4 p.m. After dropping the first two games of their home series with the Yankees, the Rays are looking to salvage the final contest on Thursday. Tampa Bay (19–19) continues to have a tough time at home (7–12), especially offensively. The Rays have allowed just four runs (three earned)...
MLBbangthebook.com

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Free Pick – 05/12/21

The Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox seem to be teams slated to go in different directions. The Twins are a major positive regression candidate and the White Sox, who have one of the best records in baseball over the last month, have been hitting just about everything in sight.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

The Yankees are flying high after taking two out of three from the Rays, their first series win at The Trop in two years. The Bombers are 11-4 over their last 15 games, and own a .682 winning percentage in the games since starting the season 5-10. The pitching has performed beyond anyone’s expectations while the offense has occasionally shown signs of heating up during this stretch of winning four-straight series.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals will have their third match at the Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The White Sox won two meetings against the Royals so far and their last match earned them a score of 9-1. Nick Madrigal and Tim Anderson scored each in the 1st inning. The winning point was made by Jose Abreu in the 9th inning of the match. Chicago made 9 runs, 12 hits, and 9 RBIs in the game. The team ranks 1st in the AL Central Division at 18-13.
MLBThe Southern

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBFrankfort Times

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Baltimore Orioles announce Friday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series down in Maryland on Friday night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast on WPIX in New York and the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLBAsbury Park Press

New York Yankees announce Sunday afternoon lineup vs. Washington Nationals

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network and the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:Washington Nationals at New York Yankees odds,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Dylan Cease battled vs Twins

Dylan Cease did not have his best stuff but was able to battle and keep the Chicago White Sox afloat in their victory over the Minnesota Twins. When Cease has been good this season, he has pounded the strike zone and worked with a rhythm. He did none of those things on Tuesday night. Cease was out of rhythm for much of the evening and threw only 63 percent of his pitches for strikes.