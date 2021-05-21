New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Carlos Rodón
As the Yankees prepare to open their homestand, the story that has dominated headlines around the league involves the team they are set to face first. When Tony La Russa was inexplicably hired to man the helm of a young, fun-loving, talented White Sox squad, everyone and their mom could have predicted a falling out in the clubhouse due to clashing personalities. It took six weeks, but boy did that wave of unrest come crashing down on the South Siders.www.chatsports.com