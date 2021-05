Hero bans are back in the Overwatch League. Instead of having it just be for a week, these heroes will be banned for all of the games in the June Joust. For those who may not know, this will be for all of the qualifier games as well as the playoff games of the Joust. Unlike previously in 2020, these bans were not announced with much pomp and circumstance. What is staying is that it will be two DPS, one Tank and one Support hero. Here is a look at the OWL June Joust Hero Bans.