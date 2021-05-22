newsbreak-logo
Immigration

U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Labor Issue Joint Rule Supplementing H-2B Visa Cap

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) have published a joint temporary final rule making available an additional 22,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural guest worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2021 to employers who are likely to suffer irreparable harm without these additional workers. Of the supplemental visas, 6,000 are reserved for nationals of the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

