County Registrar Approves Petitions for Public Circulation, Gascon Recall Officially Underway

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVictims and Los Angeles residents are fighting for justice and the safety of their communities. (LOS ANGELES, CA) – Petitions for the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon have been approved by the Los Angeles County Registrar and are now available for public circulation and signature gathering. The petitions will be available for download at recallgeorgegascon.com/petition within the next twenty-four hours.

