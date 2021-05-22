newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnt Ranch, CA

3 people injured in major car crash in Burnt Ranch Friday

By CARLOS HOLGUIN
krcrtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNT RANCH, Calif. — Three people were taken to hospitals with moderate to major injuries Friday morning after a car crash on state Route 299 in Burnt Ranch. According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:35 a.m., a 67-year-old male driver of a 2015 Toyota was leaving the Burnt Ranch United States Post Office parking lot just west of Hennessey Road. While preparing to travel eastbound, CHP said the driver of the Toyota failed to notice a 2005 Dodge approaching and entered both lanes of traffic directly in front of the Dodge.

krcrtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Burnt Ranch, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Car Parking#Passenger Vehicles#Road Traffic#Dodge#Chp#Mercy Medical Center#Mad River Hospital#Major Injuries#Eastbound Traffic#Calif#Moderate Injuries#Hennessey Road#Emergency Personnel#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Trinity County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Deputies find over 770 pounds of marijuana in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Several people were detained when Trinity County deputies found marijuana and marijuana plants while serving a search warrant in Douglas City and Lewiston, according to deputies. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Investigators served a search warrant when they discovered 6,661 growing marijuana plants, 771...
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Sheriff’s Report

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls May 3-9: At 10:45 a.m., a caller in Weaverville reported that she loaned her car to her ex-boyfriend and he sold it. Caller was referred to CHP. At 12:51 p.m., a caller in Douglas City reported that over a year...
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Hastey sentenced to 25 years to life

Tried and convicted as an adult, Michael Hastey, now 19, was sentenced to life in prison for the January 2019 stabbing of Nathan Purdue in central Weaverville. On April 27, in Trinity County Superior Court, according to court minutes, Judge Michael B. Harper found no reason not to announce the sentence of 25 years to life in the courtroom.