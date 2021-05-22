3 people injured in major car crash in Burnt Ranch Friday

BURNT RANCH, Calif. — Three people were taken to hospitals with moderate to major injuries Friday morning after a car crash on state Route 299 in Burnt Ranch. According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:35 a.m., a 67-year-old male driver of a 2015 Toyota was leaving the Burnt Ranch United States Post Office parking lot just west of Hennessey Road. While preparing to travel eastbound, CHP said the driver of the Toyota failed to notice a 2005 Dodge approaching and entered both lanes of traffic directly in front of the Dodge.