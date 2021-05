Two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its masking guidance to say that fully vaccinated Americans can largely ditch face coverings outdoors, the agency has further loosened its guidance by saying vaccinated people can also now return to unmasking in most indoor settings. But travelers eager to ditch their face mask on the plane will have to wait: The masking change does not apply to travel settings like airplanes and public transit, the agency was quick to say.