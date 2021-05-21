newsbreak-logo
Dr Christopher Tufton Laments Vaccine Hesitancy Among Jamaica’s Senior Population

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world health organization has noted that vaccine hesitancy is one of the major factors that could threaten global herd immunity and prolong the COVID-19 pandemic. In Jamaica, while the island is making progress in its vaccination campaign, health and wellness minister Dr Christopher Tufton said that vaccine hesitancy is still an issue, particularly among Jamaican seniors.

