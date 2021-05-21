Dr Christopher Tufton Laments Vaccine Hesitancy Among Jamaica’s Senior Population

As an epidemiologist and former public health official, I’ve noticed a lot of coverage in the news about COVID vaccine hesitancy issues in BIPOC communities, and I, like many other clinicians, am working hard to address those issues. But there is one demographic that I’ve seen very little discussion on – men. And with the news that vaccination rates are slowing in the U.S., and that, as a result of vaccine hesitancy, we might never achieve herd immunity, maybe it’s time to take a look at this group. Recently, a national poll found that nearly half of men who identified as Republican were hesitant to get COVID vaccines. This may be even more pronounced in rural areas. And in polls of Black communities, 45 percent of Black men have expressed that they want to “wait and see” before they get the vaccine. Meanwhile, recent data suggest that vaccine hesitancy in the military, which is predominantly male, is quite high, with as much as 40 percent refusing vaccination in some military branches.