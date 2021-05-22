Mercedes-Benz of Augusta Certified as a J.D. Power 2021 Dealer of Excellence

From the November 1983 issue of Car and Driver. Late last year, Daimler-Benz AG invited a small group of American journalists to one of their traditionally opulent long-lead previews. This involved a trip to Seville and the Andalusian region of Spain, where the writers, including our own editor-publisher, were exposed to the long-awaited, almost mystical "baby" Mercedes. Constant readers will recall DED, Jr.'s, enthusiastic encounter with the gasoline-powered 190E in the March 1983 issue. While the automobiles Mr. Davis and his fellow travelers drove were the European versions with about five more horsepower each, they were essentially similar to the ones that will reach American customers this autumn. What DBAG did in Spain was to stage a kind of preview of a preview: the official. American introduction took place this August, again with traditional Mercedes-Benz elegance, at West Virginia's splendid old Greenbrier resort and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.