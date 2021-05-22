newsbreak-logo
Mercedes-Benz of Augusta Certified as a J.D. Power 2021 Dealer of Excellence

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding customer expectations, Mercedes-Benz of Augusta has been certified in the J.D. Power 2021 Dealer of Excellence Program - which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional customer service. “This certification sets us...

