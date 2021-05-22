Draymond Green Is The First Player Ever To Have More Rebounds And Assists Than Points In A Season

Draymond Green isn't a scorer but is still an absolutely impactful player. He has been known as a defensive mastermind in this league for a long time, as well as being one of the best facilitators in the game this season. His ability to pass as a forward was key for the Golden State Warriors dynasty to reach the heights that it did. There is no doubt that Draymond Green has a very versatile skillset and affects the game in many ways.