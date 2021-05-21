newsbreak-logo
Utah State

Utah County police bust second cockfighting ring in week

Daily Herald
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah County say they have uncovered a second cockfighting ring less than a week after finding another one. The Utah County sheriff's department said 35 people were arrested or cited last Saturday for participating in a sophisticated cockfighting operation, KSTU-TV reported. Sgt. Spencer...

www.heraldextra.com
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Utah Stateksl.com

Bodies suspected to be 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The Utah County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the brothers who were left on a single WaveRunner near the Knolls area of Utah Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Both brothers were wearing life jackets.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Utah COVID-19 update: 242 new cases, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 242 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and no additional deaths. That brings total known cases to 402,567. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 2,258. People tested for the coronavirus now stand at...
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Bodies of two missing men found in Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Utah Statekmyu.tv

After aerial search at Utah Lake, still no sign of two missing men

(KUTV) — Utah County Search and Rescue and the Utah Department of Public Safety continued searching on Sunday for two men who went missing on Utah Lake on Saturday. UPDATE (12:30 p.m. Sunday) — Searchers have located the men's bodies, officials confirmed. Read an updated report here. The men left...
Utah Stateksl.com

2 missing overnight after trip to Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Authorities are searching for two individuals who were last believed to be on Utah Lake Saturday afternoon. The Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. saying that two men on a single Jet Ski had left from the Knolls area of Utah Lake around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and had not returned, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Man stabbed while defending girlfriend in Salt Lake City

(KUTV) — A 29-year-old man sustained several injuries while police said he was defending his girlfriend from a group of men in Salt Lake City. Police said the girlfriend was being harassed by the men in the area of 50 E. Exchange Place over the weekend when the boyfriend stepped in. During the altercation, the boyfriend was allegedly stabbed and sustained several lacerations.
Utah Stateutahcounty.gov

Search and Rescue Team Located Two Bodies On Utah Lake

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue located two bodies believed to be those of men missing since Saturday evening. The two men are from West Valley City. This morning just before 1:30 AM Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) were dispatched to a report of two men missing on Utah Lake. A woman called reporting that her husband, age 33, and his brother, age 21, left about 4:20 PM on Saturday, May 15, to ride a waverunner on Utah Lake. The woman said she and other family found the truck the two men drove near the shore of Utah Lake at the Knolls on the west side of the lake, several miles south of Saratoga Springs. The men were not with the pickup and many of their personal belongings were still in the truck. UCSO Search and Rescue officials responded and asked for assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew. They searched the area for several hours without finding anything.
Utah StateKSLTV

Search Underway For Missing Jet Skiers On Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Search and rescue crews were called out to the southern part of Utah Lake after family members reported two men missing. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Family member told officials the two men...
Orem, UTStandard-Examiner

Alleged cockfighting ring runs afoul of law in Orem

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home in Orem with regards to illegal drug activity and reports of illegal cockfighting. Upon entering the home, however, law enforcement found an extensive cockfighting operation, according to a probable cause statement in connection with the case. Utah County Sheriff’s Office...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Two West Valley City men found dead in Utah Lake

Two men were found dead in Utah Lake after they had been reported missing early Sunday morning. A search and rescue team first found the watercraft that belonged to brothers Jorge Anica, 33, and Manuel Anica, 21, at around 9 a.m. Less than an hour later, the bodies of both men were found not far from each other.
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...
Salt Lake City, UTRegister Citizen

Swastika found scratched into Salt Lake City Jewish center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A swastika was found scratched into the door of a Jewish community center in Salt Lake City Sunday morning. Salt Lake City police received a call reporting the vandalism at the Chabad Jewish Community Center Synagogue around 8:30 a.m., according to the department. In a...