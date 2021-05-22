newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Can You Buy Your Way Into Becoming a General in China?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 1 day ago

Michael Peck

China, Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFiZ8_0a7ayVuS00

China’s promotion scandal suggests that senior offices are obtaining their positions not on competence, but on their willingness to pay.

Can You Buy Your Way Into Becoming a General in China?

Here's What You Need to Remember: Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy is still reeling from the “Fat Leonard” scandal . Hundreds of officers – including several admirals – have been punished or are under investigation for accepting prostitutes, cash, and other gifts from a defense contractor in return for steering Navy ships to obtain supplies from that contractor.

When dozens of senior officers are punished for bribing their way into promotions, you know that the Chinese military has a corruption problem.

More than 70 serving and retired senior People’s Liberation Army officers have been demoted for pay-for-promotion, according to the South China Morning Post . The list includes a full general and two lieutenant generals.

The officers were connected to former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui. Fang was convicted in February of taking bribes, and sentenced to life in prison. In turn, Fang was connected to Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, former vice-chairmen of the Central Military Commission, which oversees China’s military on behalf of the Communist Party. Guo and Xu had been earlier punished for corruption.

Most of the demoted senior officers were political commissars or held logistical positions, a retired naval officer told the Post. “The latest penalties were lenient,” he said. “None of them were sentenced to jail because they were seen as underlings of Fang, who was Guo and Xu’s protégé.”

“Among the officers, 44 of them belonged to the Beijing Military Command where Fang was the commander from 2007 to 2012,” another source told the Post. “They were found guilty of bribing Fang in exchange for promotions. Others were former subordinates who offered Fang bribes when he was promoted to chief of joint staff.”

China’s military has come a long way since the mass peasant armies of the Cold War. Its doctrine has embraced Western-style high-tech war, and its weaponry, from stealth fighters to missiles, is edging closer to American capabilities.

But the Achilles heel of the People’s Liberation Army remains corruption. “Paying bribes to more senior officers for promotions seems to be commonplace,” notes one commentary . “Payments are also frequently required for enlistment in the People’s Liberation Army, or for ensuring good results in entrance exams, especially in rural areas where the military may be regarded as a promising career option and a route out of poverty. One journalist purportedly seeking admission to the PLA for their son was quoted a price of 80-90,000 Yuan (about US$16,000), although the amount would vary considerably depending on a family’s connections.”

A major incentive for corruption is the PLA is much a business as an army. The military owns factories, hospitals, and real estate, all of which lucrative opportunities for graft. In 2012, President Xi Jinping launched a military anti-corruption campaign.  According to Chinese state media, between 2012 and 2017, more than 13,000 officers were punished for corruption.

Not that other armies – even the most professional ones – are immune to corruption. The Russian military has long had problems with theft as well as kickbacks in weapons procurement: Russian prosecutors announced in March that military corruption had quadrupled in 2018 to 7 billion rubles (US$110 billion). That figure is almost certainly understated.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy is still reeling from the “Fat Leonard” scandal . Hundreds of officers – including several admirals – have been punished or are under investigation for accepting prostitutes, cash, and other gifts from a defense contractor in return for steering Navy ships to obtain supplies from that contractor.

Nonetheless, the Russian and American scandals only involve theft and kickbacks. Damaging as those are to military efficiency, China’s promotion scandal suggests that senior offices are obtaining their positions not on competence, but on their willingness to pay.

Michael Peck is a contributing writer for the National Interest. He can be found on Twitter and Facebook . This article first appeared last year.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractor#President Xi Jinping#Military Weapons#Cash#The U S Navy#Pla#The Communist Party#American#The National Interest#Reuters#Asia China#Chinese State Media#Military Corruption#Factories#Weapons Procurement#President Xi Jinping#Russian Prosecutors#Steering Navy Ships#Lucrative Opportunities#Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Facebook
Country
China
Related
Indiacitizensjournal.us

China’s Strange Endorsement of ‘Net Zero’

The Chinese path to supposed decarbonization starts with a lot more coal. You have to hand it to Xi Jinping. The Chinese “president for life” schmoozed United Nations royalty last September with his unexpected pledge that his country aims “to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality (Net Zero) before 2060.”
Politicsrand.org

China Has Lost the Philippines Despite Duterte's Best Efforts

Since his election in 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has time and again underscored his anti-U.S. and pro-Chinese orientation. On his first trip to Beijing in 2016, he announced it was “time to say goodbye to Washington”—much to the delight of his host, Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has welcomed Chinese Belt and Road Initiative investments, has threatened to suspend joint military exercises with the United States, and calls China “a good friend.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

China increases spending 500% to influence America

New foreign-agent filings are finally detailing a massive Beijing propaganda operation that's fueled a sixfold increase in Chinese foreign influence efforts in the United States in recent years. Why it matters: Propaganda is central to China fulfilling its geopolitical aspirations, and its efforts to sow discord and disinformation in the...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China should target Australian military sites, says newspaper editor

China should consider "long-range strikes" if war with the West eventuates. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece, The Global Times, wrote in an editorial Friday he believes China should prepare "to impose retaliatory punishment." "Given that Australian hawks keep hyping or hinting that Australia will assist the...
IndiaPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Time is running out for Beijing to prepare its economy for a ‘great demographic unknown’

China is growing fast — but the workforce powering its economic rise is shrinking. Census data released Tuesday showed that China’s total population rose by 5.8% over the past decade — the slowest pace of growth since at least the 1960s. It also showed the country’s labor force is getting smaller. The number of people aged between 15 and 59 dropped below 900 million — down some 7 percentage points from a decade earlier.
Politicscompuserve.com

China says U.S. warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Thursday a U.S. warship had illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea, and was expelled by its forces, an assertion the United States denied, in the latest exchange of salvos over Beijing's claims in the busy waterway. In a statement, the Chinese...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Chinese lawyer barred from leaving country

Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI): A lawyer in mainland China, who was deregistered after taking up the case of one of the Hong Kong fugitives captured while trying to flee to Taiwan, has been barred from leaving the country to the United States on national security grounds. Lu Siwei, who...
ChinaMiami Herald

Philippines, China hold ‘friendly’ dialogue on South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and China held talks on the South China Sea through a bilateral online forum set up by both nations to promote dialogue and cooperation over the disputed waters. “The two sides had friendly and candid exchanges on the general situation and specific issues of concern...
Chinalowyinstitute.org

Australia-China relations: More hurdles ahead

A recent report in the Sydney Morning Herald found that Australian media outlets quote the Global Times more often than they quote either China’s President Xi Jinping or members of the Chinese embassy in Canberra. This diet from a daily tabloid – viewed in the media industry as a source of propaganda and misinformation – doesn’t help inform or educate the Australian public about China. Rather it distorts the view.
TechnologyWashington Post

Apple must resist China’s tyranny

“YOU GET in the arena, because nothing ever changes from the sideline.” This is how Apple CEO Tim Cook made the case a few years ago for his company’s presence in China. But an investigation by the New York Times suggests less is changing from inside the arena than Apple’s defenders have hoped.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

US warship sails through disputed Paracel Islands

Beijing [China], May 20 (ANI): A United States warship sailed through the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea on Thursday to demonstrate that these "waters are beyond what China can lawfully claim as its territorial sea". The US Navy's Seventh Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
Technologyprotocol.com

China says it has the largest 5G network in the world

China has built over 819,000 5G base stations by the end of March, making it the largest 5G standalone network in the world, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday. A total of 600,000 base stations will be built throughout 2021. The ministry also said there are...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

Taiwan Warns Jimmy Lai Asset Freeze Signals New Hong Kong Risk

Taiwan on Saturday warned that risks for businesses have increased in Hong Kong after authorities in the international finance hub used asset freezing powers under Beijing's new national security law for the first time. The warning came in response to Hong Kong freezing billionaire pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai's assets, including...
Economyabc17news.com

China’s obsession with financial secrecy is causing problems overseas … even when it’s giving $55M away

China is once again causing controversy in Africa for doing something that, in theory, should win praise — giving away money. This week, it emerged Beijing had secretly gifted Sierra Leone $55 million to fund a controversial “fishing harbor” on an undeveloped stretch of coastline, which supports the local fishing industry, borders protected rainforest, and is home to endangered turtles and pangolins.