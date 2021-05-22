newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses permitless carry compromise, priority bills

By Karina Kling
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House and Senate reached a compromise on a bill to allow the permitless carry of handguns. Details on what's in the legislation were not available as of Friday night, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Capital Tonight several of the Senate tweaks meant to appease law enforcement remain.

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Guns#The Senate#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#New Texas Gun Law#The Texas House#Capital Tonight#Lt Gov Patrick#Gov Abbott#Legislation#Law Enforcement#Law Abiding Citizens#Gun Permitting Rules#Felons#Handguns#Misdemeanors#Terroristic Threats#Medicaid Coverage#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Herman: Deadline day in the Texas House. Buckle up.

It was Thursday Night Live in the Texas House as it worked, at varying speeds, toward a midnight deadline that killed lots of bills, clearing the way for reps to go home and report that, darn the luck, time just ran out on some of our best ideas so please re-elect me and I’ll try again.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Public Notice: Strange Bedfellows Indeed

It isn't often that you'll find the Austin Justice Coalition and local GOP boss Matt Mackowiak lined up on the same side of an issue, but this week, AJC and Mackowiak's Save Austin Now both came out with impassioned press releases demanding that City Council act faster to address the homelessness problem now that Proposition B has passed and public camping will again be outlawed.