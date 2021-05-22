Bethany repeals its downtown mask requirements
It’s been 324 days since the Town of Bethany Beach adopted its own town-level mask mandate to require people to wear protective masks in the often-crowded downtown area, including the boardwalk, to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. And on Friday, May 21, the Bethany Beach Town Council voted unanimously to repeal that ordinance, nullifying the mask mandate in parallel with the State of Delaware removing its state-level mandate.www.coastalpoint.com