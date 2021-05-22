newsbreak-logo
Bethany Beach, DE

Bethany repeals its downtown mask requirements

By M. Patricia Titus
coastalpoint.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 324 days since the Town of Bethany Beach adopted its own town-level mask mandate to require people to wear protective masks in the often-crowded downtown area, including the boardwalk, to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. And on Friday, May 21, the Bethany Beach Town Council voted unanimously to repeal that ordinance, nullifying the mask mandate in parallel with the State of Delaware removing its state-level mandate.

