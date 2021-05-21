Covid-19: Sewage testing ramped up in England

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning. Boris Johnson has confirmed people in England will be able to hug loved ones, dine inside restaurants, drink inside pubs, and go abroad on holiday from next Monday. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, he said the 17 May easing was the "single biggest step" on the roadmap so far. On hugging, people should consider the vulnerability of their loved ones and use common sense, the PM added. Zero coronavirus deaths were announced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday, while there were four in Wales. It is likely that there were deaths since Sunday and these could be accounted for in the coming days, however. Meanwhile, people in Scotland will be able to travel to some international destinations without having to quarantine on their return, the BBC understands. The move will come into effect on 24 May. And here's some more on the science of why we've been missing hugs.