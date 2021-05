THIS IS TO CERTIFY that the candidate Marissa Ostby Was duly elected by acclamation to fill the office of Trustee for the Clancy School District No. 1 of Jefferson County, State of Montana, for a term of three (3) years, beginning on the 13th day of May, 2021 and ending at the trustee organizational meeting in May 2024, or until a successor has been elected or appointed and has been qualified.