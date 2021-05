PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Carson Dorsey has been playing for Arnold for four years. In that time, he has also maintained a 3.9 GPA. The 6′2″ senior has certainly made his mark on Arnold and was a major factor in the Marlins’ win against Santa Fe last week with 7 strikes in three innings, but more than what he is capable of on the mound, Carson uses lessons from both on and off the field to succeed in the game and in the classroom.