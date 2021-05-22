Summer Is Here

Question: I want to try growing flowers from seed in my front yard. Which do you recommend I start with first?. Sylvia S., Las Cruces (age 10) Answer: I’ve had great luck growing flowers from seed, and I think you will, too. I try different combinations each year and usually forget the ones that didn’t ever come up. One tip is to get a mix of wildflower seeds the first year, pay attention to the ones that flower and thrive in your particular environment, and then buy more of those in future years. To save you the trouble, here are a few that have worked well for me: rocket larkspur, cosmos, sunflowers, blue flax, Rocky Mountain beeplant, zinnias and sacred datura.