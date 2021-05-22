SRD Straightening Reins Introduces Family Friendly Ranch Time
As the months continue with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 epidemic, we realize that adults, the elderly and children are all being affected emotionally by the changes in their environment. Information is controversial which enhances the indecision for the future. Although the Coronavirus seems milder in the younger generation, children who have a predisposition toward anxiety and depression are expressing fears which are enhancing these symptoms.santaclaritamagazine.com