The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will open its doors once again on Friday, June 25 after a series of setbacks have kept it closed for much of the past 14 months. Like everything else, the museum closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had plans to open in July 2020 that were pushed back a month due a high number of COVID-19 cases. Even then, the museum was only open on Saturdays and Sundays until another spike forced the complete closure of public hours for the museum in December 2020. And the brutal winter storm in February 2021 caused water damage from broken pipes, keeping them closed longer than anticipated.