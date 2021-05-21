newsbreak-logo
Stocks

3 Outperforming Tech Stocks Bucking the Downward Trend in the Market

investing.com
 1 day ago

Amid the broader tech slump caused by investors' sector rotation and concerns over rising inflation, shares of Motorola (MSI), Seagate (STX), and SS&C Technologies (SSNC) have been rallying thanks to investors' optimism over their solid growth prospects. So, it could be wise to bet on them now. Let's look closer. .After a solid run last year, the technology sector has witnessed a slight correction since mid-February due to investor sector rotation to capitalize on the economic recovery, fears of rising inflation and rising Treasury yields. Tech stocks' weakness is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLK) 0.7% gains over the past three months compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust's (SPY) 6.5% returns.

